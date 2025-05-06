$SEAT Earnings Results: $SEAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SEAT ($SEAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, missing estimates of -$0.00 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $164,020,000, missing estimates of $173,100,232 by $-9,080,232.

$SEAT Insider Trading Activity

$SEAT insiders have traded $SEAT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILY T EPSTEIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,538 shares for an estimated $53,100 .

. RIVA BAKAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,841 shares for an estimated $28,954 .

. EDWARD PICKUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,042 shares for an estimated $10,003.

$SEAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SEAT stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SEAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEAT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

