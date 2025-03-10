$SEAT Earnings Preview: Recent $SEAT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SEAT ($SEAT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $198,117,741 and earnings of $0.03 per share.
$SEAT Insider Trading Activity
$SEAT insiders have traded $SEAT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RIVA BAKAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,358 shares for an estimated $36,970.
- EMILY T EPSTEIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,993 shares for an estimated $12,519.
- EDWARD PICKUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,648 shares for an estimated $10,752.
$SEAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $SEAT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,562,511 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,234,425
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,492,484 shares (+41.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,910,200
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,432,787 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,633,803
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,235,015 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,718,119
- PROSPECT CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 880,000 shares (-52.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,074,400
- HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 783,393 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,627,109
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 741,875 shares (-67.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,434,881
