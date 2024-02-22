SeaStar's Quelimmune Pediatric Device Gets Humanitarian Device Exemption From FDA; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (ICU), Thursday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted a Humanitarian Device Exemption or HDE to the company's Quelimmune pediatric device, which is used for the treatment of children with acute kidney injury.

The Federal agency's approval was based on clinical results which showed the Quelimmune device to be safe and beneficial for critically ill children with acute kidney injury.

The company with its U.S. license and distribution partner Nuwellis, plans to commercially launch the device in the upcoming weeks.

Following the announcement, SeaStar's stock is trading at $1.3191, down 9.65 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.