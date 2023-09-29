SeaStar Medical Reports Breakthrough Device Designation For Selective Cytopheretic Device

(RTTNews) - SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (ICU) announced receipt of FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its patented cell-directed Selective Cytopheretic Device for use with patients in the hospital intensive care unit with acute or chronic systolic heart failure and worsening renal function due to cardiorenal syndrome or right ventricular dysfunction awaiting implantation of a left ventricular assist device.

The company expects the Breakthrough Device Designation to expedite the clinical development and regulatory review of the Selective Cytopheretic Device for use in this patient population.

Eric Schlorff, SeaStar CEO, said: "We plan to work in partnership with the University of Michigan to conduct a larger clinical study in the same patient population to gather additional evidence to support the submission of a Premarket Approval (PMA) application to the FDA."

