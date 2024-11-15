SeaStar Medical reaches milestone of 100th QUELIMMUNE commercial device

SeaStar Medical (ICU) has begun shipping QUELIMMUNE to a third hospital customer. QUELIMMUNE is the Company’s Selective Cytopheretic Device, SCD, for treating critically ill children in the intensive care unit, ICU, with acute kidney injury, AKI, and sepsis. “Within weeks of implementing our direct sales model we have added two commercial customers, underscoring our team’s ability to assist hospitals with the Humanitarian Use Device requirements and seamlessly fulfill their orders,” said Tim Varacek, SeaStar Medical Senior Vice President, Commercial & Business Operations. “We are delighted that QUELIMMUNE is now available to more children who may benefit from our potentially lifesaving therapeutic device as we continue efforts to secure additional hospital clearances. Our recent progress puts us on track for our goal of having QUELIMMUNE commercially available in the ICUs of four to five leading pediatric hospitals by the end of 2024.”

