SeaStar Medical Holding (ICU) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for SeaStar Medical Holding (NasdaqCM:ICU) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $1.02 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 255.40% from the latest reported closing price of $2.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in SeaStar Medical Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICU is 0.00%, an increase of 39.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 93.31% to 1,187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 259K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 73.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICU by 143.51% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 180K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company.

Trinity Financial Advisors holds 75K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICU by 38.84% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 49K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing a decrease of 25.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICU by 33.45% over the last quarter.

