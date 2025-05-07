SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 14, 2025

SeaStar Medical will announce Q1 financial results on May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on May 14, 2025, after the market closes, followed by a webcast and conference call to discuss the results and business developments. The company, which focuses on treatments for critically ill patients with organ failure, received FDA approval for its product QUELIMMUNE, aimed at treating life-threatening acute kidney injury in pediatric patients. SeaStar’s Selective Cytopheretic Device therapy has also received Breakthrough Device Designation for multiple indications, facilitating faster approval and better reimbursement prospects. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial for its therapy in adult patients with acute kidney injury requiring continuous renal replacement therapy.

Potential Positives

Announcement of first quarter financial results and a conference call indicates transparency and engagement with investors.

QUELIMMUNE, the company's first commercial product, is the only FDA-approved treatment for life-threatening acute kidney injury in pediatric patients, highlighting its unique market position.

SeaStar's Selective Cytopheretic Device therapy receiving Breakthrough Device Designation for multiple indications suggests a favorable regulatory environment and potential for accelerated growth.

The ongoing pivotal trial for SCD therapy in adult AKI patients addresses a significant unmet medical need, positioning the company for future expansion in a critical healthcare area.

Potential Negatives

The announcement regarding the upcoming financial results could indicate that the company may be facing challenges, as it has not released any interim updates or forecasts that could assure investors of positive performance.

SeaStar Medical's focus on a highly niche market of critically ill patients with AKI poses significant risks, as the demand for their product may be limited, affecting long-term growth prospects.

The absence of information about current revenue or sales figures could raise concerns about the company's ability to generate sufficient income from its recently approved product, QUELIMMUNE, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

When will SeaStar Medical release its financial results?

SeaStar Medical will report its first quarter financial results on May 14, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the SeaStar Medical conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 within the U.S. or 1 (646) 307-1963 from outside the U.S.

What is the focus of SeaStar Medical?

SeaStar Medical focuses on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure.

What is QUELIMMUNE?

QUELIMMUNE is SeaStar’s FDA-approved product for life-threatening acute kidney injury in critically ill pediatric patients.

How can I find more information about SeaStar Medical?

Visit SeaStar Medical's website at www.seastarmedical.com or check their LinkedIn and X pages.

$ICU Insider Trading Activity

$ICU insiders have traded $ICU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN NEUMAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $20,405

KEVIN CHUNG (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 4,250 shares for an estimated $8,457

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ICU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ICU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ICU forecast page.

DENVER, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life, announced today that it will report its first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, and host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and business progress.









Date/Time:





Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. MT









Webcast:





The live webcast and replay can be found here.



here



.









Conference ID:





2078693









Dial-in numbers:





1 (800) 715-9871 within the U.S.













1 (646) 307-1963 from outside the U.S.





















A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 pm ET and can be accessed as follows:





- The webcast replay is available here.



here



.





- The call replay number is 1 (609) 800-9909 and will be available through May 20, 2025.







About SeaStar Medical







SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar's first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar's Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.





For more information visit



www.seastarmedical.com



or visit us on



LinkedIn



or



X



.







Contact:







SeaStar Investor Relations:





IR@SeaStarMed.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.