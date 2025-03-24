SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

SeaStar Medical will report Q4 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, and host a conference call to discuss.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, after market close, followed by a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its performance and business updates. The company, which focuses on innovative treatments for critically ill patients with organ failure, recently received FDA approval for its product QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), designed to treat life-threatening acute kidney injury in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar is also advancing its Selective Cytopheretic Device therapy, which has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for multiple indications, and is conducting a pivotal trial for adult patients with acute kidney injury. Further information can be found on their website and social media channels.

Potential Positives

SeaStar Medical's QUELIMMUNE product received FDA approval in 2024, making it the only FDA-approved treatment for life-threatening acute kidney injury in critically ill pediatric patients.

The company has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for four indications, potentially accelerating the approval process for new therapies and enhancing reimbursement prospects.

SeaStar is conducting a pivotal trial for its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI, addressing a significant unmet medical need affecting over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

Potential Negatives

Company is announcing financial results after the market close, which may lead to negative speculation about performance if results are disappointing.

SeaStar Medical is focused on an ultra-rare condition, which could limit market potential and revenue compared to broader therapeutic areas.

The mention of conducting a pivotal trial indicates ongoing development challenges and the need for further validation of its therapies, which could delay financial performance.

Full Release



Date/Time:









Date/Time:





Webcast:





















Webcast:





Conference ID:



here



.





















Conference ID:





2078693





















Dial-in numbers:





The webcast replay is available here.

























1 (646) 307-1963 from outside the U.S.





















A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 pm ET and can be accessed as follows:







The webcast replay is available



here



.



The webcast replay is available here .



The call replay number is 1 (609) 800-9909 and will be available through April 3, 2025.









About SeaStar Medical







SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar’s first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for four therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.





For more information visit



www.seastarmedical.com



or visit us on



LinkedIn



or



X



.







Contact:







SeaStar Investor Relations:







IR@SeaStarMed.com









