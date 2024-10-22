SeaStar Medical to distribute QUELIMMUNE directly to hospital customers

SeaStar Medical (ICU) announces that it has assumed all responsibility for direct sales, marketing and distribution of QUELIMMUNE to hospital customers. QUELIMMUNE is SeaStar Medical’s therapeutic device approved for the treatment of pediatric acute kidney injury, AKI, due to sepsis or a septic-like condition.

