SeaStar Medical Completes FDA Enrollment Requirement For SAVE Registry In Pediatric AKI

(RTTNews) - SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) announced that it has completed the FDA-required enrollment for the SAVE Surveillance Registry, a key post-approval study evaluating the safety of its QUELIMMUNE therapy for children with acute kidney injury due to sepsis or a septic condition.

QUELIMMUNE, approved in 2024 under a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE), is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for this ultra-rare, life-threatening pediatric condition. The SAVE Registry is designed to confirm the therapy's safety in real-world clinical use across leading U.S. children's hospitals.

SeaStar Medical reported that the registry has now enrolled all 50 required patients, and the company plans to submit 28-day safety data to the FDA once analysis is complete. Early findings from the first enrolled patients- recently published in Pediatric Nephrology- have already shown encouraging safety signals and probable clinical benefit, consistent with earlier clinical trial results.

The company noted growing interest from children's hospitals, many of which face operational hurdles in setting up registry participation. With enrollment now complete, SeaStar expects broader adoption of QUELIMMUNE as institutions finalize onboarding and training.

QUELIMMUNE is based on SeaStar's Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) technology, which aims to neutralize harmful hyperinflammation that can lead to multi-organ failure in critically ill patients. The therapy has also demonstrated strong survival and kidney-recovery outcomes in prior clinical studies, including a 77% survival rate and no dialysis requirement among survivors.

SeaStar continues to advance its broader SCD platform, including the ongoing NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal trial in adults with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy.

ICU has traded between $2.20 and $23.70 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $2.64, up 5.69%.

