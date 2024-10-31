News & Insights

SeaStar Medical adds second hospital customer for QUELIMMUNE

SeaStar Medical (ICU) has shipped QUELIMMUNE directly to a second hospital customer. “We are excited to add a second hospital customer, which is our first since we transitioned to a direct sales model earlier this month. Under this new model, SeaStar Medical recognizes 100% of revenue generated from commercial sales of QUELIMMUNE,” said Tim Varacek, SeaStar Medical Senior Vice President, Commercial & Business Operations. “Our team worked seamlessly with our customer to ship QUELIMMUNE directly to this hospital. We have capacity to add additional new customers under HUD requirements and fulfill their orders. Our team is working diligently to secure additional HUD clearances with the institutional review boards of various hospitals where we have established relationships and have received in-bound inquiries.”

