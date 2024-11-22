SeaStar announces two advisory firms recommended vote favor of proposals

SeaStar Medical (ICU) announces that the two leading independent institutional advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, have both recommended that SeaStar Medical stockholders vote in favor of all three proxy proposals discussed in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement filed on November 4, 2024 in connection with the Company’s virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on November 26, 2024. Proposal One is to ratify, for purposes of maintaining the Company’s listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the issuance of shares of the Company’s common stock upon conversion of certain convertible notes and exercise of certain warrants. Proposal Two is to approve an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to reduce the number of authorized shares of common stock by 50,000,000 to 450,000,000 shares. Proposal Three is to approve a proposal to adjourn or postpone the Special Meeting to a later date or dates. SeaStar Medical’s Board of Directors unanimously supports all three proposals. Voting by at least one-third of SeaStar Medical’s common stock outstanding is required to reach a quorum to conduct business at the Special Meeting. Each of the three proposals requires an affirmative vote by a majority of the votes cast in order to pass.

