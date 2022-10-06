SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) investors are sitting on a loss of 61% if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 61% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 42% lower than three years ago). But it's up 5.1% in the last week.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

SeaSpine Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, SeaSpine Holdings increased its revenue by 17%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 61% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:SPNE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that SeaSpine Holdings shareholders are down 61% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 18%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - SeaSpine Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

