SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a good week for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 6.9% to US$21.66. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$42m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.46 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:SPNE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from SeaSpine Holdings' seven analysts is for revenues of US$198.4m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 24% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 29% to US$1.11. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$187.3m and US$0.98 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a notable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target rose 5.2% to US$28.03, even thoughthe analysts have been updating their forecasts to show higher revenues and higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on SeaSpine Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$32.25 and the most bearish at US$24.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that SeaSpine Holdings is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that SeaSpine Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 33% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.7% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect SeaSpine Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at SeaSpine Holdings. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for SeaSpine Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

