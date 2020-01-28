Seaspan's Series I Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Seaspan Corp's 8.00% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SSW.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $26.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.24% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SSW.PRI was trading at a 8.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 2.24% in the "Transportation" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SSW.PRI shares, versus SSW:

Below is a dividend history chart for SSW.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Seaspan Corp's 8.00% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Seaspan Corp's 8.00% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SSW.PRI) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SSW) are trading flat.

