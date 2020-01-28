Markets
SSW.PRI

Seaspan's Series I Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Seaspan Corp's 8.00% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SSW.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $26.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.24% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SSW.PRI was trading at a 8.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 2.24% in the "Transportation" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SSW.PRI shares, versus SSW:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SSW.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Seaspan Corp's 8.00% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

SSW.PRI+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Seaspan Corp's 8.00% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SSW.PRI) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SSW) are trading flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSW.PRI SSW

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular