Seaspan Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Seaspan Corporation (SSW) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 19, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.seaspancorp.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-246-9875 (US) or 1-707-287-9353 (International), Conference ID 9797805.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International), Passcode 9797805.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.