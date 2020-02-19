Markets
Seaspan Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Seaspan Corporation (SSW) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 19, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.seaspancorp.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-246-9875 (US) or 1-707-287-9353 (International), Conference ID 9797805.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International), Passcode 9797805.

