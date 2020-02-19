Seaspan Corp. Issues FY20 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Seaspan Corp. (SSW) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects revenue in a range of $1.17 billion to $1.195 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $1.19 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.24 compared to $0.25, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter revenue declined year-on-year to $288 million from $295 million. Analysts expected revenue of $284.1 million for the quarter.

