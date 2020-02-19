Markets
SSW

Seaspan Corp. Issues FY20 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Seaspan Corp. (SSW) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects revenue in a range of $1.17 billion to $1.195 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $1.19 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.24 compared to $0.25, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter revenue declined year-on-year to $288 million from $295 million. Analysts expected revenue of $284.1 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular