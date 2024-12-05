Seascape Energy Asia Adjusts Shareholder Voting Rights

Longboat Energy Plc (GB:SEA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Seascape Energy Asia PLC has announced a change in the distribution of its voting rights, with Jonathan David Selby Cranston crossing a significant threshold. The new breakdown shows a total of 2.8% voting rights held by Cranston, reflecting a decrease from the previous 3.08%. This adjustment may interest investors tracking shareholder dynamics in the company.

For further insights into GB:SEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.