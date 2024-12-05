News & Insights

Seascape Energy Asia Adjusts Shareholder Voting Rights

December 05, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Longboat Energy Plc (GB:SEA) has released an update.

Seascape Energy Asia PLC has announced a change in the distribution of its voting rights, with Jonathan David Selby Cranston crossing a significant threshold. The new breakdown shows a total of 2.8% voting rights held by Cranston, reflecting a decrease from the previous 3.08%. This adjustment may interest investors tracking shareholder dynamics in the company.

