Seascape Energy Asia Adjusts Shareholder Voting Rights

Longboat Energy Plc (GB:SEA) has released an update.
Seascape Energy Asia PLC has announced a change in the distribution of its voting rights, with Jonathan David Selby Cranston crossing a significant threshold. The new breakdown shows a total of 2.8% voting rights held by Cranston, reflecting a decrease from the previous 3.08%. This adjustment may interest investors tracking shareholder dynamics in the company.
