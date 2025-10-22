Seascape Capital Management Opens New $4.3 Million Monster (NASDAQ: MNST) Position: Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Seascape bought 64,258 shares of Monster Beverage; estimated trade value $4.33 million.

The transaction represents 1.2% of 13F reportable AUM as of September 30, 2025.

Post-trade stake: 64,258 shares valued at $4.33 million as of September 30, 2025.

New position; stake places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Seascape Capital Management initiated a new position in Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), purchasing 64,258 shares for an estimated $4.33 million as of Q3 2025, according to an SEC filing dated October 20, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 20, 2025, Seascape Capital Management disclosed a new stake in Monster Beverage, totaling 64,258 shares.

The estimated value of this addition was $4.33 million.

The purchase brings the fund's total 13F positions to 96 as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This is a new position for Seascape Capital Management, representing 1.2% of its reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Core Bond ETF: $28.77 million (8.3% of AUM) First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF: $28.26 million (8.1% of AUM) iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China ETF: $20.38 million (5.8% of AUM) iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF: $11.16 million (3.2% of AUM) Applovin: $11.13 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of October 20, 2025, Monster Beverage shares were priced at $69.76, up 29.7% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 15 percentage points over the same time.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $68.12 billion Price (as of market close 10/20/25) $69.76 Revenue (TTM) $7.66 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.57 billion

Company Snapshot

Monster Beverage offers a broad portfolio of energy drinks, ready-to-drink teas, juices, sports drinks, and functional beverages under brands such as Monster Energy, Reign, NOS, and Full Throttle.

It generates revenue primarily through the development, marketing, and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages, selling both finished products and beverage concentrates to distributors and retailers worldwide.

The company serves a diverse customer base, including bottlers, beverage distributors, retail grocery and specialty chains, convenience stores, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, and military channels.

Monster Beverage is a global provider of energy drinks, operating within the consumer defensive sector.

The company leverages a multi-brand strategy and extensive distribution network to drive scale and brand recognition across international markets.

Foolish take

Seascape's investment in Monster Beverage is noteworthy to investors as it is not only a new position, but the purchase occurred with the stock's share price near all-time highs.

Buying stocks at or near all-time highs is typically a practice more often undertaken by Rule Breaker investors, rather than investment firms, so this investment places a lot of trust in Monster's robust operations.

Since the year 2000, Monster Beverage has been one of the most successful stocks of our time, becoming a 1,536-bagger in just a quarter century. For comparison, the S&P 500 was an eight-bagger.

Monster continues to be a powerhouse, growing its sales by 12% annually over the last five years. So even after its incredible returns, it remains a solid compounder, if not a full-on growth stock still.

Though the stock trades at a lofty 38 times free cash flow and 36 times forward earnings, its lengthy track record as an elite compounder, borderline addictive products, and top-tier brand recognition undoubtedly deserve this premium valuation.

While I personally prefer Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) (both to drink and invest in), Seascape's purchase of Monster could make a lot of sense and cents.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: The portion of a fund's assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

New position: An investment in a company or security that a fund has not previously held or reported.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership a fund or investor holds in a particular company.

Top holdings: The largest investments within a fund's portfolio, usually ranked by market value.

Consumer defensive sector: Industry segment consisting of companies providing essential goods like food, beverages, and household products, less sensitive to economic cycles.

Multi-brand strategy: A business approach where a company markets multiple brands within the same product category to reach different customer segments.

Distribution network: The system of organizations and processes a company uses to deliver products from production to end customers.

Beverage concentrates: Highly concentrated forms of drinks that are later diluted and bottled by distributors or retailers.

Club stores: Large retail outlets, often requiring membership, that sell products in bulk at discounted prices.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Celsius. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius and Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.