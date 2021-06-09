Sea’s Shopee to launch in Chile and Colombia

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd SE.N, will launch in Colombia and Chile, where it plans to offer online sales via its website and localised apps, according to social media pages on the new services reviewed by Reuters.

Social media pages for Shopee Colombia and Shopee Chile created on Wednesday said the company would offer free shipping in the countries.

A spokesperson for Sea declined to comment.

Shopee, the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, according to market researchers, launched a small presence in Brazil in 2019 as a pilot initiative of its cross-border team and has since been scaling up operations.

It launched in Mexico in February.

Sources at the company say Shopee views Latin America as a major new growth opportunity in cross-border sales, a market already explored by shopping app Wish.

Sea's market capitalisation was $138.5 billion on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin Editing by Ed Davies)

