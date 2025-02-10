Sea's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Sea (NYSE:SE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $432,450, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $562,566.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $185.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sea's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sea's significant trades, within a strike price range of $105.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.05 $8.85 $9.0 $125.00 $360.0K 353 426 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.05 $18.9 $18.9 $185.00 $103.9K 13 159 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.75 $18.7 $18.7 $185.00 $93.5K 13 50 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $8.6 $8.25 $8.25 $124.00 $82.5K 15 110 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.5 $12.5 $14.49 $125.00 $72.4K 335 50

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Current Position of Sea With a volume of 1,128,511, the price of SE is up 1.82% at $125.23. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sea options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

