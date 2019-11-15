Sears Recalls Microwave Ovens Over Potential Burn Hazard

(RTTNews) - Sears Holdings recalled about 700 units of Kenmore Elite microwave ovens for possible electrical burn hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The company said the incorrect wiring of the microwave oven causes its exterior to reach temperatures exceeding 183 degrees fahrenheit that could result in a burn hazard to the user. The recall involves 1,000-watt countertop convection microwave ovens manufactured under the Kenmore Elite brand name on April 27, 2017. These involve serial numbers ranging between 17042700001 and 17042700684 of the model number 204.77603610. However, the company said it is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries involving the recalled product. Sears advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled microwave ovens and contact Sears for a free in-home repair.

The microwave ovens were made in the China by Galanz Guangdong Microwave Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Co. Ltd. as well as imported and distributed by Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings Management Corp. They were sold exclusively at Sears and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores across the U.S. from May 2017 through July 2018 for about $350.

