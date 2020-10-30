Searchlight picks Morgan Stanley as adviser for sale of stake in Italy's Eolo

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners has picked Morgan Stanley as adviser to sell its 49% stake in Italian broadband group Eolo, four sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Searchlight, which bought the stake in 2018, is taking advantage of increasing interest for telecoms assets, which is propping up valuations in the industry. The investment firm is aiming at an enterprise value for all of Eolo of around 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), one of the sources said.

Eolo reported revenues of 91.5 million euros in the six months to end-September and core profit of 47.3 million euros.

Founded in 2007 by Luca Spada, Eolo is an alternative network operator offering high-speed internet in over 6,300 Italian municipalities, serving over 500,000 residential and business customers, according to data provided by the company.

Searchlight, Eolo and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

