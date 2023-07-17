Searchlight Capital to buy UK's Gresham House for about $615 mln

Adds details on the deal in paragraph 2,3

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners on Monday said it will buy British alternative asset manager Gresham House GHE.L for 469.8 million pounds ($614.87 million).

Under the terms of the deal, Gresham's shareholders will receive 1,105 pence in cash for each share held, which represents a premium of 62.5% to the stock's last closing price.

Gresham House directors intend to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the deal, Searchlight said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7641 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

