Searchlight Capital to buy UK's Gresham House for about $615 mln

July 17, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners on Monday said it will buy British alternative asset manager Gresham House GHE.L for 469.8 million pounds ($614.87 million).

Under the terms of the deal, Gresham's shareholders will receive 1,105 pence in cash for each share held, which represents a premium of 62.5% to the stock's last closing price.

Gresham House directors intend to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the deal, Searchlight said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7641 pounds)

