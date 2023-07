July 17 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners on Monday said it will buy British alternative asset manager Gresham House GHE.L for 469.8 million pounds ($614.87 million).

($1 = 0.7641 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.