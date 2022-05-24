US Markets

Search underway at McKinsey's Paris office - financial prosecutor

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - France's national financial prosecution office on Tuesday confirmed it was carrying out a search at the Paris office of U.S. management consultancy McKinsey, part of an investigation linked to suspicion of tax fraud and money laundering.

