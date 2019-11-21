Search for Value: How About This Beaten Down Airline Stock?

Yesterday, I said in this piece that one of the biggest challenges facing investors right now is finding value when the market is bouncing around all-time highs. In that piece I talked about CVS (CVS) and how the political risk to them, and to healthcare in general, was overstated.

In the same vein, there is another sector where what looks like an overstated risk has resulted in some value: airlines.

The risk here is to global growth. Even as stocks have gained significant ground this year, there has been an undercurrent of worry about growth around the world slowing. To some extent, that has happened, but it is beginning to look like the fears are overdone. The situation in Europe seems to have bottomed out, at least for now, China is growing slower than some hoped but still at a reasonable clip, and the same can be said for the U.S.

For obvious reasons, a pessimistic outlook on the global economy has weighed on airline stocks, and the bigger international carriers in particular and that has created some opportunities from a value perspective. Take American Airlines (AAL), for example.

The stock is down around thirty percent from its highs at the end of last year, but the numbers don’t support that.

Earnings released last month showed a beat of expectations, with EPS of $1.42 versus the $1.38 estimate yet, after an initial rally on the good results, AAL quickly fell again. That would make sense if either that was “not as bad as it could have been” scenario and the results were a big drop year-on-year, or if the stock was trading at very high multiples before the release.

Neither of those things is true.

Both revenue and profit increased from the same quarter last year, as they have done every quarter in 2019 so far, and trailing and forward P/Es of 7.97 and 5.22 are far from high. If anything, those ratios and a PEG ratio of 0.60 all scream value.

There are reasons that AAL is depressed, of course. The 737 Max saga has hurt, taking 24 planes out of service, and a long-running dispute with baggage handlers has also weighed. American, however, has a total of 956 jets in service, so, while the loss of the 737s has had an impact, it is not that huge. On the labor front, there doesn’t seem to be much appetite in the unions for drawn out conflict right now. Even the once-militant UAW came to a relatively quick agreement with GM (GM), so a long-term holdout in an industry as competitive as air travel looks unlikely.

In a market where value is rare, the potential risks to stocks that look cheap become easily overlooked, even when they are real. With AAL, it could be argued that those risks are less now than they have been for some time, so it would come as no surprise if value seekers drove the stock significantly higher before too long.

