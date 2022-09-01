EDF

Search for new EDF chief executive nearing a close - PM

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

The hunt for a new chief executive to run nuclear power producer EDF, which the French state is in the process of nationalising, is in the "finalisation" phase, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told France Inter radio on Thursday.

The next chief executive will take the helm at a time Europe confronts an acute energy crisis and EDF itself is facing the possibility that it may not be able to produce enough nuclear energy this winter to meet France's own needs.

The government has said a new CEO will be in place by the autumn. Asked if the appointment remained on track, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told France Inter radio: "It's coming. It's in the process of finalisation."

France has for years helped to underpin Europe's electricity supply, providing about 15% of the region's total power generation. But this year, for the first time since French records began in 2012, France has become a net power importer as its own production of nuclear energy hit a 30-year low due to a wave of repairs at its nuclear plants.

