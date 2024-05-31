Seaport Global Upgrades Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Wynn Resorts (NasdaqGS:WYNN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.15% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is 128.23. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents an increase of 35.15% from its latest reported closing price of 94.88.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is 6,365MM, a decrease of 8.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,098 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.19%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.85% to 72,798K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 4,061K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,928K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,374K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,939K shares , representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 30.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,022K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,499K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,291K shares , representing a decrease of 31.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 35.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,449K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Wynn Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, Macau, and China. The Company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

