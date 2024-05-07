Seaport Global Upgrades Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2024, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Downside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wolverine World Wide is 9.44. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of 11.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wolverine World Wide is 2,942MM, an increase of 31.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

Wolverine World Wide Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 1, 2024 received the payment on May 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of 11.43 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolverine World Wide. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWW is 0.05%, an increase of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 79,198K shares. The put/call ratio of WWW is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,341K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,376K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,293K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 7.48% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,230K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares , representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 32.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,403K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,320K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine World Wide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, its products are designed to empower, engage and inspire its consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.