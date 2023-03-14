Seaport Global Upgrades Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

On March 13, 2023, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.22% Upside

As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wolverine World Wide is $17.05. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.22% from its latest reported closing price of $16.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wolverine World Wide is $2,789MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.75.

Wolverine World Wide Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $16.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.49%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 4.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 6,453K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,135K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 41.39% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,876K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,766K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 34.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,909K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,049K shares, representing a decrease of 39.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 99.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,362K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 32.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,029K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 33.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolverine World Wide. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWW is 0.10%, a decrease of 12.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.59% to 86,005K shares. The put/call ratio of WWW is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Wolverine World Wide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, its products are designed to empower, engage and inspire its consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.