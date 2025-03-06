Seaport Global Upgrades Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.18% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tri Pointe Homes is $40.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 28.18% from its latest reported closing price of $31.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tri Pointe Homes is 3,885MM, a decrease of 13.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 748 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tri Pointe Homes. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPH is 0.18%, an increase of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 116,977K shares. The put/call ratio of TPH is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,039K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,947K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 3,266K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,811K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,864K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 22.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,530K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,486K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 58.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,479K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.