Seaport Global Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.29% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Taylor Morrison Home is $78.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.29% from its latest reported closing price of $61.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Taylor Morrison Home is 7,612MM, a decrease of 6.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 960 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Morrison Home. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMHC is 0.26%, an increase of 15.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 126,259K shares. The put/call ratio of TMHC is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,359K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,259K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 13.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,061K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 14.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,782K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,676K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 16.60% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,540K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 12.19% over the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, the Company serves consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Its unwavering pledge to sustainability, its communities and its team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come. CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

