Seaport Global Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

Fintel reports that on November 2, 2023, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.87% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taylor Morrison Home is 51.41. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.87% from its latest reported closing price of 39.89.

The projected annual revenue for Taylor Morrison Home is 6,121MM, a decrease of 22.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 867 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Morrison Home. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMHC is 0.29%, a decrease of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 124,360K shares. The put/call ratio of TMHC is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,310K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 20.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,200K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,050K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,941K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares, representing an increase of 13.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 1,389.38% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 2,861K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares, representing a decrease of 35.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, the Company serves consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Its unwavering pledge to sustainability, its communities and its team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come. CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

