Seaport Global Upgrades Stepan (SCL)

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.96% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stepan is $86.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 54.96% from its latest reported closing price of $55.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stepan is 3,125MM, an increase of 35.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stepan. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCL is 0.10%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 24,767K shares. The put/call ratio of SCL is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 1,599K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares , representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,525K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares , representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 1.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,264K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 900K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing an increase of 22.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 22.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 692K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 8.83% over the last quarter.

