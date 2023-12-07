Seaport Global Upgrades Sphere Entertainment Co - (SPHR)

Fintel reports that on December 7, 2023, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Sphere Entertainment Co - (NYSE:SPHR) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.26% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sphere Entertainment Co - is 32.90. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from its latest reported closing price of 31.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sphere Entertainment Co - is 2,646MM, an increase of 365.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere Entertainment Co -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPHR is 0.17%, an increase of 22.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.10% to 33,410K shares. The put/call ratio of SPHR is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 4,607K shares representing 13.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares, representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 27.37% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,111K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing a decrease of 19.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 1,699K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,679K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing a decrease of 27.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 50.65% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 961K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing a decrease of 32.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Sphere Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.