Seaport Global Upgrades Sonic Automotive (SAH)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.23% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sonic Automotive is $66.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.23% from its latest reported closing price of $66.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sonic Automotive is 15,815MM, an increase of 13.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonic Automotive. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAH is 0.10%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.96% to 20,483K shares. The put/call ratio of SAH is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 2,350K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 961K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 825K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares , representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 762K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing an increase of 27.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 625K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 91.03% over the last quarter.

Sonic Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers.

