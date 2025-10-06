Seaport Global Upgrades Smurfit Westrock (SW)

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.62% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Smurfit Westrock is $57.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 41.62% from its latest reported closing price of $40.30 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smurfit Westrock. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SW is 0.22%, an increase of 28.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 489,148K shares. The put/call ratio of SW is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,672K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,432K shares , representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SW by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 23,678K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,331K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 47.44% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 18,400K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,114K shares , representing an increase of 45.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SW by 48.10% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 17,376K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,764K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,437K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 12.86% over the last quarter.

