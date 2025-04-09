Seaport Global Upgrades Sirius XM Holdings (BMV:SIRI1)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Sirius XM Holdings (BMV:SIRI1) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRI1 is 0.19%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.28% to 247,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 117,469K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,155K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI1 by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,307K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,179K shares , representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI1 by 13.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,427K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,971K shares , representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI1 by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 6,353K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,376K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI1 by 13.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,184K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares , representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI1 by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.