Seaport Global Upgrades Reddit (BMV:RDDT)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Reddit (BMV:RDDT) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coatue Management holds 6,530K shares.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 66.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 527.30% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,684K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,049K shares , representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 130.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,193K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares , representing an increase of 73.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 836.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,789K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing an increase of 91.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 2,064.98% over the last quarter.

