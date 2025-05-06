Seaport Global Upgrades Reddit (BIT:1RDDT)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Reddit (BIT:1RDDT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reddit is €135.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of €62.02 to a high of €209.78. The average price target represents an increase of 59.04% from its latest reported closing price of €85.17 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reddit. This is an increase of 271 owner(s) or 51.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RDDT is 0.56%, an increase of 11.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.90% to 104,738K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coatue Management holds 6,530K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,218K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 66.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RDDT by 527.30% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,684K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,049K shares , representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RDDT by 130.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,193K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares , representing an increase of 73.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RDDT by 836.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,789K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing an increase of 91.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RDDT by 2,064.98% over the last quarter.

