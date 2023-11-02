Seaport Global Upgrades Rayonier (RYN)

Fintel reports that on November 2, 2023, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.78% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rayonier is 33.66. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 33.78% from its latest reported closing price of 25.16.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier is 892MM, an increase of 6.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYN is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 148,817K shares. The put/call ratio of RYN is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,595K shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,837K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,606K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,905K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 623.47% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,980K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,355K shares, representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 7,162K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,819K shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 11.76% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,903K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,434K shares, representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Rayonier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S.Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a 'look-through basis', the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

