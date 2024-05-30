Seaport Global Upgrades Radius Recycling (RDUS)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Radius Recycling (NasdaqGS:RDUS) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.08% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Radius Recycling is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.08% from its latest reported closing price of 16.66.

The projected annual revenue for Radius Recycling is 2,827MM, an increase of 0.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radius Recycling. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDUS is 0.08%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 25,465K shares. The put/call ratio of RDUS is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,206K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares , representing a decrease of 35.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDUS by 91.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 767K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDUS by 36.03% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 691K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDUS by 35.93% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 685K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDUS by 2.75% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 682K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDUS by 0.97% over the last quarter.

