Seaport Global Upgrades PulteGroup (LSE:0KS6)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for PulteGroup (LSE:0KS6) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.44% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for PulteGroup is 137.24 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 99.87 GBX to a high of 185.85 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 33.44% from its latest reported closing price of 102.85 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PulteGroup is 15,063MM, a decrease of 16.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,858 funds or institutions reporting positions in PulteGroup. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KS6 is 0.25%, an increase of 15.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 224,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 11,938K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,254K shares , representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS6 by 86.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,416K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,583K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS6 by 27.12% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 6,206K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,812K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS6 by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,584K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,593K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS6 by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,551K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,436K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS6 by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.