Seaport Global Upgrades Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.24% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Packaging Corporation of America is $255.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $204.59 to a high of $296.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.24% from its latest reported closing price of $212.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Packaging Corporation of America is 8,657MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corporation of America. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKG is 0.23%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.67% to 96,608K shares. The put/call ratio of PKG is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,070K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 16.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,844K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,367K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 46.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,335K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 10.82% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 2,265K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares , representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Packaging Corp Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 92 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.