Seaport Global Upgrades Netflix (NFLX)

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Netflix (NasdaqGS:NFLX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.97% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $850.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $555.50 to a high of $1,243.20. The average price target represents an increase of 0.97% from its latest reported closing price of $842.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is 39,627MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is -13.58%, an increase of 1,988.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 413,629K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,604K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,615K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,834K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,350K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,763K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,906K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 1.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,240K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,959K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,432K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,712K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 963.79% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

