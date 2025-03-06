Seaport Global Upgrades Meritage Homes (MTH)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.62% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Meritage Homes is $102.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 36.62% from its latest reported closing price of $74.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Meritage Homes is 6,372MM, a decrease of 0.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meritage Homes. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTH is 0.25%, an increase of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 45,819K shares. The put/call ratio of MTH is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,334K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,309K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 25.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,138K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 26.55% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 963K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 25.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 922K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 25.75% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 853K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 99.42% over the last quarter.

Meritage Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

