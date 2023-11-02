Seaport Global Upgrades Meritage Homes (MTH)

Fintel reports that on November 2, 2023, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.04% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meritage Homes is 170.92. The forecasts range from a low of 139.38 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 40.04% from its latest reported closing price of 122.05.

The projected annual revenue for Meritage Homes is 4,922MM, a decrease of 24.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.67.

Meritage Homes Declares $0.27 Dividend

On August 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $122.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 776 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meritage Homes. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 8.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTH is 0.25%, an increase of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 44,065K shares. The put/call ratio of MTH is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,575K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 14.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,224K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,087K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,077K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,012K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 52.76% over the last quarter.

Meritage Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

