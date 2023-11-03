Seaport Global Upgrades M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

Fintel reports that on November 2, 2023, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.83% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for M.D.C. Holdings is 52.91. The forecasts range from a low of 41.92 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.83% from its latest reported closing price of 41.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for M.D.C. Holdings is 3,903MM, a decrease of 18.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in M.D.C. Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDC is 0.21%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 65,731K shares. The put/call ratio of MDC is 2.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,098K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,225K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 13.01% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,001K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,001K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,862K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,828K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 11.42% over the last quarter.

M.D.C. Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattleand Portland. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.'

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.