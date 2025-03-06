Seaport Global Upgrades M (MHO)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for M (NYSE:MHO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.11% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for M is $180.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.11% from its latest reported closing price of $119.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for M is 4,611MM, an increase of 2.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in M. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHO is 0.23%, an increase of 15.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 33,842K shares. The put/call ratio of MHO is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,755K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 23.08% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,164K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 16.68% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,162K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares , representing a decrease of 35.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 0.26% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 850K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 844K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 26.01% over the last quarter.

MI Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 127,650 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

